UP: Bride cancels wedding after groom turns up drunk

Ballia, June 08: Upset over the groom arriving at their wedding venue drunk, a bride in in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia refused to marry him, the police said on Monday.

On June 5, the woman, a resident of Mishrauli village, was to get married to a man from Khejuri village, according to Maniyar police station official Shailendra Singh.

The marriage procession arrived at Mishrauli village, and as the preparations for the marriage were on, the woman suspected that the groom was drunk and had also consumed "gutkha", the official said.

The woman objected to it and refused to get married, leading to the cancellation of the wedding.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 11:26 [IST]