UP Board Result 2018 official date released: Check here

The UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10 and 12 is around the corner. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Sources from the UP board say that the tentative date for the UP Board Results for classes 10 and 12 is April 29, 2018. The Evaluation of answer sheets began on 17th of March 2018. Number of examiners: 1.46 lakhs

The number of students who appeared for class 10th: 36,55,691. The number of students who appeared for class 12th: 29,81,327. The results once declared will be available on www.examresults.net/up/.

How to check UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10, 12:

Go to www.examresults.net/up/

Click on Class 10 or 12 results

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day