UP Board result 2018 declaration date: Check when Class 10, Class 12 results will be announced

The UP Board result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official website.

The results this time would be declared early. The results are set to be declared in the third week of April. This means the results are being declared early as in the past the results were announced only in May.

The evaluation process would begin from Saturday onwards. A total of 11,28,250 students failed to take the board examination and speculations say that strict measures taken to curb prevalent malpractice during the examination are one of the reasons. The state government has ordered to install CCTVs at various evaluation centres to maintain transparency, and would also deploy security forces to keep the education mafia in check.

UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava reportedly said the early declaration of results is because the exams started before time. "Since we started the exams from February 6, the results will also be out early. In 40-45 days, we have plans to publish both classes' results. After evaluation, we will send copies for double-checking at our regional offices," she added.

