UP Board Result 2018 dates confirmed: To release on this date

The UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released this month. The results once released will be available on the official website.

Sources from the UP board say that the date for the results to be declared is on April 29 and this is confirmed.

The Evaluation of answer sheets began on 17th of March 2018. Number of examiners: 1.46 lakhs

Number of students who appeared for class 10th: 36,55,691. Number of students who appeared for class 12th: 29,81,327. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/up/.

How to check UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10, 12:

Go to http://www.examresults.net/up/

Click on Class 10 or 12 results

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

