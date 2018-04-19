UP Board Result 2018 dates confirmed: To release on this date

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released this month. The results once released will be available on the official website.

UP Board Result 2018 dates confirmed: To release on this date

Sources from the UP board say that the date for the results to be declared is on April 29 and this is confirmed.

The Evaluation of answer sheets began on 17th of March 2018. Number of examiners: 1.46 lakhs

Number of students who appeared for class 10th: 36,55,691. Number of students who appeared for class 12th: 29,81,327. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/up/.

How to check UP Board Result 2018 for Class 10, 12:

Read more about:

uttar pradesh, results

Story first published: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 19, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.