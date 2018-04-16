UP: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj sparks row after inaugurating 'nightclub' in Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has sparked yet another controversy after he inaugurated a nightclub in Aliganj area of Lucknow.

According to reports, the nightclub, called 'Let's Meet', was inaugurated by Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday evening.

"I was told by former UP state president Rajjan Singh that it was a restaurant owned by his son-in-law. I agreed," said Sakshi Maharaj who 'realised' it later that it was actually a bar and a nightclub.

Sakshi Maharaj has often grabbed headlines for his controversial remarks. The incident comes amid an uproar over an alleged rape of a woman by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and death of her father in judicial custody in Unnao.

However, this isn't the first time, BJP had found itself in a similar situation earlier as well after one of its MLA and cabinet minister Swati Singh inaugurated a beer bar in the capital city in 2017.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day