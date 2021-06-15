UP allows malls, restaurants to open with 50 per cent capacity

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, June 15: The corona curfew will be further relaxed in Uttar Pradesh, which have been in place to check the spread of COVID-19. According to the latest relaxation, the night curfew timing has been revised to 9 pm to 7 am.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by UP CM, Yogi Adityanath. As per the latest relaxations, restaurants and malls have been allowed to open with 50 per cent of their capacity by following all necessary protocols. Further street food kiosks and parks have been allowed to open and detailed guidelines for the same will be issued.

The curfew was clamped on April 30 after a surge in the number of cases. Relaxations had been allowed from June 1 onwards. On Monday, UP recorded 339 fresh cases and 74 deaths according to a health bulletin. The total number of cases in the state is 17,02,937 while the death toll stands at 21,858 respectively.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 16:26 [IST]