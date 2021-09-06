UP 2022 assembly election survey result: Yogi's government likely to defeat SP, BSP in next polls

UP, Sep: 06: A day after Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lulla expressed his confidence over returning to power, here comes a survey report claiming that the BJP is likely to remain in power for another tenure.

ABP-Cvoter-IANS Opinion Poll Result

According to the ABP-Cvoter-IANS opinion poll, Yogi Adityanath continues to be the preferred choice for the Chief Minister's position and he is ahead of his competitors Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Priyanka Gandhi. It means the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress are unlikely to unseat Yogi in the 2022 assembly elections.

The survey data claims that the BJP is expected to retain its vote share of around 41% in the next elections too, but the saffron party's seats are likely to be dropped from 312 in the 2017 election to 263, 62 seats lesser than the previous election.

SP Gainer, BSP Big Loser

The BSP is expected to be the big loser in the election as it is predicted to win just 14 seats from 19 seats in 2017 and the Congress will continue its single-digit run as it is likely to get seven seats.

SP under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav is expected to improve its seat tally this time by winning 113 seats from 48 seats in 2017. The vote share of the SP is predicted to increase from 23.6 to 30.2 %. Whereas the BSP's vote share is likely to dip from 22.2 % to 15.7% in 2022 and Congress' vote share slumps to 5.1% from 6.3%.

The poll further claims that 40.4% of respondents want to see Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister again with 27.5 % of them wishing that Akhilesh Yadav occupies the top job in the UP. While 14.6 % of people said Mayawati is their preferred choice for the Chief Minister's position, just 3.2% opined in favour of Priyanka Gandhi.

How Happy Are UP People with BJP Government in UP?

The survey claims that a large section of respondents was happy with the BJP government's performance. While 45.3 % of people have given thumbs-up for the Yogi's government, 19.9 % of respondents were somewhat happy with the saffron party's administration. Whereas 33.7 % of them expressed their displeasure against the ruling party.

Interestingly, the majority of respondents are not satisfied with the performance of the sitting MLAs. The survey states that 43.8% of respondents gave thumbs-down over the performance of the sitting MLAs of their constituencies and 29.0% of people expressed their happiness with their current legislators. Whereas 20.9% of respondents stated that they were somewhat happy.

The data claims that unemployment and inflation are the major issues bothering the electorate.