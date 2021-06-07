YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: 19-year-old Dalit woman gangraped by six men in Bareilly: 3 accused held, police say

    By
    |

    Bareilly (UP), June 07: Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

    UP: 19-year-old gangraped by three men in Bareilly: 3 of 6 accused held, police say

    Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was held on Monday.

    The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. The woman, along with two of her male friends, had gone to the area on a scooty. The six accused against whom a case has been registered allegedly caught hold of her, took turns to rape her and then beat her up, while her friends were chased away, police said.

    Initially, the woman did not narrate her ordeal to her family members but later, told her sister about it.

    Mumbai: 16-year-old girl gangraped, 6 arrested, 1 abscondingMumbai: 16-year-old girl gangraped, 6 arrested, 1 absconding

    A case of gangrape was registered against the six accused on Saturday.

    Police said the accused arrested on Monday had intercepted the woman and her two friends on the day of the incident and informed the five others.

    Those arrested on Sunday have been sent to jail, while the one held on Monday is being interrogated, they added.

    More BAREILLY News  

    Read more about:

    bareilly uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X