UP: 19-year-old Dalit woman gangraped by six men in Bareilly: 3 accused held, police say

Bareilly (UP), June 07: Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said two of the accused were arrested on Sunday, while one was held on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Izzatnagar police station area of Bareilly city on May 31. The woman, along with two of her male friends, had gone to the area on a scooty. The six accused against whom a case has been registered allegedly caught hold of her, took turns to rape her and then beat her up, while her friends were chased away, police said.

Initially, the woman did not narrate her ordeal to her family members but later, told her sister about it.

A case of gangrape was registered against the six accused on Saturday.

Police said the accused arrested on Monday had intercepted the woman and her two friends on the day of the incident and informed the five others.

Those arrested on Sunday have been sent to jail, while the one held on Monday is being interrogated, they added.

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 15:57 [IST]