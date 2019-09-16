Unprovoked ceasefire violations to major push of terrorists: Pakistan ups the ante against India

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed, the Ministry of External Affairs said Sunday.

"We have highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration, and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts by them," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"This year they have resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died," he said.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border, Kumar said.

Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration, he said.

The Indian security agencies have been warning that Pakistan is trying to up the ante in Jammu and Kashmir and also along the border areas. There has been a massive build up of terrorists along the border. The cease fire violations are mainly aimed at providing cover fire for the terrorists who are looking to infiltrate.

The terrorist groups have suffered major casualties in recent times. They have been trying to rebuild modules and also push in as many men as possible into the Valley, the Intelligence Bureau had stated.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir police busted a module of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which was aiming to launch a propaganda battle in Kashmir. They had put up posters and also distributed pamphlets warning the people of dire consequences if they supported the Indian government. They had said that the terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba would kill such persons who support the Indian government and also its decision to abrogate Article 370.

Since abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan violated ceasefire over 300 times

The government had on August 5 2019, abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was also decided that J&K and Ladakh would be split into two Union Territories. Both J&K and Ladakh would become Union Territories on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.