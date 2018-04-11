Unnao Rape Case: 'Want justice for my husband', says accused BJP MLA's wife

Sangeeta Sengar, wife of accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar, on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police OP Singh in Lucknow and handed over a letter to him demanding a Narco test for her husband and the Unnao rape victim.

Speaking to media, Sangeeta said, 'I have come to plead for justice for my husband. There's political motive behind this. Make my husband & girl (rape victim) undergo narco test. My daughters are traumatised. We're being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he's being labelled as rapist.''

Meanwhile, the rape victim has appealed that she be given complete justice. The survivor has alleged that she has been kept in captivity in a hotel room and is not even being given water. ''I appeal to CM Yogi Adityanath to provide me justice. The DM has confined me to a hotel room, they are not even serving me water. I just want the culprit to be punished,'' said the victim.

Reports said that the special investigation team (SIT) has met the woman who levelled rape charges on the BJP MLA and even attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, the SIT is slated to submit initial probe findings to the Chief Minister by Wednesday evening.

The rape victim's father, who was earlier arrested by the police in a case of assault, died on Monday while he was in judicial custody in Unnao. The alleged rape victim had earlier claimed that her father aged 50, was thrashed on April 3 by the goons of the MLA in order to get him to withdraw the rape case.

The 17-year-old girl and her family on Sunday had attempted to commit suicide outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, protesting inaction against Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

