Unlock 1.0: Karnataka issues guidelines for reopening of temples, asks people above 65 to avoid

    Bengaluru, June 06: Issuing a fresh guidelines for reopening of temples, the Karnataka government on Saturday said that only "darshan" will be allowed at A, B and C category temples that come under it, and has banned all kinds of temple fairs and "sevas" temporarily until further orders.

    Karnataka: SOP for reopening of temples

    • The state government asked people above 65, those below 10 years and pregnant women to cooperate by staying at home until further orders.
    • There are over 34,000 temples in the state that come under the Muzrai department.
    • Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they were not open to the public till now, with COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in place.
    • The government called for maintaining cleanliness at temple premises and entrance.
    • The body temperature of the devotees entering should be checked with infrared thermometer and hand sanitisers should be used.
    • Social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory.
    • Marks have to be made for devotees to stand in queue as per the requirement at each temple, and those without face cover or masks will not be let in.
    • Devotees should leave their footwear in their vehicle or at a seperate place, and will not be allowed in temple premises.
    • The department has advised those visiting temples not to touch walls, pillers, statues, chariots among other things there.
    • Arogya Setu app should be downloaded by devotees coming to temple and also the temple staff.
    • The Department has asked temples to put instruction boards with guidelines issued by the government for the sake of public notice.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
