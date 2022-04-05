YouTube
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chidambaram come face-to-face, triggers meme fest

    New Delhi, Apr 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Union Home Minister Chidambaram came face-to-face on Monday at the Parliament entrance. The leaders greeted each other and the pictures of their encounter have now gone viral, triggering meme fest.

    Background:
    When the UPA government was in power and Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the then home minister of Gujarat CM, was arrested by the CBI in the "fake encounter" case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

    The central agency had opposed Amit Shah's bail application and a Supreme Court bench had restricted Shah from entering Gujarat for two years.

    The tables turned in 2019. Amit Shah became the Union Home Minister and Chidambaram was arrested in INX money laundering case and spent 106 days in jail.

    It was seen by the Congress as political vendetta while political analysts had described that Shah had taken revenge of time.

    As a result, the netizens had a field day after the picture of Shah and Chidambaram surfaced on Tuesday.

    Check Out Netizens Reaction:

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 12:13 [IST]
