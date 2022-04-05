BJP wants to win polls on basis of ideology, not by violence against rivals: Amit Shah in LS

New Delhi, Apr 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Union Home Minister Chidambaram came face-to-face on Monday at the Parliament entrance. The leaders greeted each other and the pictures of their encounter have now gone viral, triggering meme fest.

Background:

When the UPA government was in power and Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the then home minister of Gujarat CM, was arrested by the CBI in the "fake encounter" case of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

The central agency had opposed Amit Shah's bail application and a Supreme Court bench had restricted Shah from entering Gujarat for two years.

The tables turned in 2019. Amit Shah became the Union Home Minister and Chidambaram was arrested in INX money laundering case and spent 106 days in jail.

It was seen by the Congress as political vendetta while political analysts had described that Shah had taken revenge of time.

As a result, the netizens had a field day after the picture of Shah and Chidambaram surfaced on Tuesday.

Check Out Netizens Reaction:

When #Delta Variant 🦠 (PC)🙏 greets #COVAXIN 💉 (AS)



Jitna bhi greets karlo Chidambaram ji aapko aur aapka pariwar ko Jail jana hoga, #India ki janata taxpayers ka paisa wapas #RBI bejwa dejiyega 😡😡😡 #CongressMuktBharat #ComingSoon — Savan Sobhanadevan 🇮🇳 (@savans12) April 5, 2022

pic.twitter.com/7jZUq18abC — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@PyarSeMario) April 5, 2022

"Now that we've jailed each other once each, namaste for now." — ThatBloodyWriter (@AuthorInArms) April 5, 2022

Picture has more to say.... even we can draw several conclusion. Power has to be polite and similarly power must be respected — Mayank Kumar (@MayankK26667372) April 5, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 12:13 [IST]