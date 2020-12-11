Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to visit West Bengal from December 19-20

Will demand 'yes or no' from Amit Shah when we meet him: Farmer union

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit West Bengal later this month. It can be seen that Shah's visit to Bengal would be the second trip within a month's time. Though dates are yet to be announced, reports said that Amit Shah may visit the state for two days from December 19 to 20.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda visited poll-bound Bengal from December 10-11. Nadda' visit saw a massive war of words between Trinamool Congress and the BJP after the latter alleged that TMC 'goons' pelted stones at its party president's convoy while he was heading towards to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

Addressing the party karyakartas, Nadda also alleged that BJP national general secretary Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy and party leader Anupam Hazra's vehicles were also attacked by alleged Trinamool supporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of enacting a drama by claiming that the incident of attack on BJP president's convoy was orchestrated by her party members.

"In your (Nadda's) convoy there were 50 cars, followed by 30 cars of the media and 40 motorbikes," Banerjee, who also holds the Home (Police) portfolio, said at a farmers' rally here.

The chief minister further attacked BJP saying that how could a Rajya Sabha MP who is guarded by paramilitary forces like the CISF, CRPF be attacked.

The Union home ministry sought a report from the Bengal government over the alleged "serious security lapses" during Nadda's visit to the state.