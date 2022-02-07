Reduce gap between 2nd and booster dose of Covishield from 9 to 3 months: SII urges Centre

Union health minister launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 in New Delhi to protect children and pregnant women from severe diseases. It is a special drive to ensure full immunization coverage in the country.

Talking to reporters, Mandaviya said, this Mission will give impetus to the vaccination coverage. He said, as of now the immunization coverage among children have increased to over 76 percent.

The goal of Mission Indradhanush is to ensure full immunization for children and pregnant women. Mission Indradhanush was launched in December 2014 as a special drive to expand immunization coverage in the country.

416 districts across thirty-three states will be covered under the Mission Indradhanush 4.0. This mission will be focussed on those districts where the vaccination coverage is comparatively lower. It will be run in two phases.

The first phase will be from February to April in 12 states and the second phase will be from March to May this year. Under the Mission Indradhanush 4.0, 12 vaccines will be administered to the children.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 13:54 [IST]