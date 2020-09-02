Union Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi: What this step to reform bureaucracy is all about

New Delhi, Sep 02: The Union Cabinet has approved Mission Karmayogi, the nation programme for civil services capacity building.

This programme will lay the foundation for capacity building for civil servants so that they remained entrenched in Indian culture, while they learn from best practices across the world.

Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, proactive, innovative, progressive, professional, energetic, transparent and technology enabled.

A council headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help approve civil services capacity building plans under Mission Karmayogi. The mission would focus on individual civil servants and institutional capacity building.

At the top would be the Prime Minister's HR Council, comprising the national and International experts under the chairmanship of the PM.

The Karmayogi scheme will be the biggest Human Resource development programme of the government. A civil servant should be imaginative & innovative, proactive & polite, professional & progressive, energetic & enabling, transparent & tech-enabled, constructive & creative in order to meet the challenges of the society," secretary, C Chandramouli said.

He also said that capacity building commission will be set up which will harmonise training standards, create shared faculty and resources and will have a supervisory role over all training institutions so that there is common understanding of India's aspirations and development goals, he also added.

Further the Union Cabinet also approved three MoUs. These are one between the textile ministry and Japan for quality evaluation method.

The other one approved is between the mining ministry and Finland and the third between the ministry of new and renewable energy and Denmark, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar informed the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Further the Cabinet also approved the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020.