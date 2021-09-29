YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The Union Cabinet has approved the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crore. The doubling of Nimach-Ratlam and Rajkot-Kanalus railway lines will benefit passengers as well as the entire industrial belt.

    Union Cabinet approves doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line

    The Cabinet also approved Rs. 4,400 crore investment in ECGC Ltd. in 5 years to provide support to exporters as well as banks; move to help create 59 lakh new jobs including 2.6 lakh in formal sector.

    The Cabinet also approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd. through the Initial Public Offer on the stock Exchange.

    The Cabinet also approved the continuation of the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and infusion of Rs.1,650 crore Grant-in-Aid over 5 years; Move to enable NEIA support project exports worth up to Rs 33,000 Crore.

    The Cabinet approved the continuation of PMPOSHAN for five years with a financial outlay of Rs.54 thousand crore from the Central Government and Rs.31 thousand crore from State Governments and UT administrations.

    More RAJKOT News  

    Read more about:

    rajkot

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X