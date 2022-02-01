Union Budget: BJP applauds it, opposition calls it ‘Nothing’

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 01: While the treasury benches in Parliament gave an uproarious response to the measures announced by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman who presented the Union Budget 2022, the Opposition however gives a thumbs down The Opposition said that the Budget did not pay attention to the middle class.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members during presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    "The 68 percent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the 'Vocal for Local' push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries," Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

    "This budget, brought by the Modi government, is a visionary budget, which will prove to be a budget to change the scale of India's economy. This budget will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation of a new India of the 100th year of independence. I congratulate @narendramodi ji and @nsitharaman ji for this," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter.

    "The Budget presented by the finance minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a budget to promote modern infrastructure in the country, which will lay the foundation of a new India and improve the lives of 130 crore Indians," Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari said on Twitter.

    "The Union Budget is historic for developed states, but disappointing for #बिहार. Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji has disappointed all of us Biharis by ignoring the demand for #विशेष_राज्य status to Bihar," Janata Dal (United) leader, Upendra Kushwaha said.

    Truth of #Budget2022 - 'Nothing Budget'. The pocket of the poor is empty, nothing. Empty pocket of the employed, nothing. The pockets of the middle class are empty, nothing. Farmer's pocket empty, nothing. The hope of youth is broken, nothing. To increase consumption, nothing. Promotion of small industry, nothing," Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress leader said.

    Manickam Tagore, a Congress leader said that the Budget was pro-corporate and pro-rich. It has nothing for the middle class, he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 13:56 [IST]
    X