Unilateral ceasefire declared by Assam militant outfit DNLA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, Sep 09: Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), mostly active in Assam's Dima Hasao district, has declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months, the group has informed through a press release.

The release, which was made available to media on Wednesday but signed a day earlier, said the outfit has decided on the unilateral ceasefire as a "goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call of peace" by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a PTI report.

The ceasefire has come into effect from Tuesday itself, the release signed by the outfit's publicity secretary Mungsri Ringsmai Dimasa said.

The ceasefire is for "creating an atmosphere for peace talks with the Government of Assam and Government of India", it added.

The DNLA was formed in early 2019.

It's members were suspected to have been involved in killing of five drivers of coal carrying trucks in Dima Hasao district on August 27 after the truck owners purported failed to pay money demanded by the outfit.

When contacted by PTI, the government did not confirm the development.

Indicating that a ceasefire is in the pipeline, a top official maintained that a clearer picture will be available in a day or two.

Chief Minister Sarma, after assuming office on May 10, had made an appeal to all militants to come forward for talks.

The ULFA (I) had declared an unilateral ceasefire from May 15 initially for three months, which was extended by the outfit for another three months on August 14.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 10:37 [IST]