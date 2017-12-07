Unidentified men attack journalist, his family in Kanpur

Attacks on journalists continue as another journalist was attacked by unidentified men in Kanpur's Ghatampur on Thursday. His father, mother and brother were also injured in the attack, reports ANI. The journalist was identified as Madhusudan Yadav.

This is the third attack on a journalist in the state in over two months. In October, RSS activist and Dainik Jagran stringer Rajesh Mishra were shot dead in Ghazipur district.

Last month, one journalist was shot dead in Bilhur, Kanpur by unidentified bike-borne assailants. The journalist was identified Naveen Srivastava and he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot.

More details awaited.

OneIndia News