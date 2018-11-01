Unease in the MP Congress over alleged VYAPAM accused Kirar joining the party

New Delhi, Nov 1: How could fight against Rafale deal and other corruption issues would continue if Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself facilitate joining alleged VYAPAM accused in the party. K K Mishra, senior Congress leader of Madhya Pradesh and the person who had unleashed a campaign against VYAPAM right from the beginning, has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi in this regard.

Mishra claimed that it was true that not only alleged accused in VYAPAM case Gulab Singh Kirar was introduced to Gandhi in Indore but he has joined the party as well. Commotion in the party started after this news reached to public domain. Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi too realised it and expressed his displeasure on demoralization of workers due to this issue. So Congress spokesperson Sobha Ojha issued a statement saying that Kirar has not been given membership of the party and neither he has any connection with the Congress.

But this argument is very week because after Kirar joined the party two other leaders of the party were introduced to the Congress president in a hotel room. He got his picture clicked with senior state Congress leaders in the hotel and also with leaders of the BJP who switched over to the Congress. The picture is of the same hall in which Rahul released a video of the party. Sources said that he was introduced to Gandhi on 8th floor of the hotel at 10 in the morning.

A senior leader K K Mishra said, "He is hurt by this issue that the main accused in VYAPAM scam has been allowed to join the party." He wrote to the Congress president with all proofs that it is likely that Kirar being the same caste as of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his past would have been ignored. Mishra writes, "Kirar not only got both of his sons admitted in medical college but also get some other admissions done by taking bribe. But when he got exposed and SIT was after him to arrest along with his sons then he fled and the police fixed Rs 10,000 award over his head."

Mishra said that when the person having status of state minister shared dais with Shivraj Singh Chouhan while on the run, the Congress had made it a big issue. When Shivraj Singh refused to recognise him in the court, the CM was put in dock that how could a person having state minister is not recognised by the CM. Mishra said that the fight against corruption cannot be taken too far if accused are taken in the party.

But after so much of uproar in the party, all senior leaders in the state kept silent including Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deepak Bawaria and Suresh Pachauri who were present at the time of Kirar meeting with Rahul. A Congress leader said that he might have come to the hotel by chance and might have come in front of Kamal Nath. There is no information about him joining the Congress. However, Mishra and many other leaders accepted that he along with BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma and Kamlapat Arya had not only met Rahul but joined the party.