Unaware of secret proceedings in UK delaying Mallya’s extradition: Centre tells SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: The Ministry of External Affairs has told the Supreme Court that the extradition of Vijay Mallya was ordered by the highest court in the United Kinggom.

The MEA also said that some secret proceedings are happening. We have not been made aware of these proceedings. We are not a party and have not been served anything, the court was also informed.

The Supreme Court then asked Mallya's counsel to inform it by November 2 the nature of the secret proceedings. The court also sought to know details of the likely date of completion and when Mallya would appear before the SC for quantification of the sentence to be awarded to be for contempt of court. He has already been found guilty for contempt.

