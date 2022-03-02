Ukraine says Russian attacks like massacre of Rajputs by Mughals

New Delhi, Mar 02: Ukraine on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student during intense shelling in the city of Kharkiv and renewed appeals to world leaders to use their resources against President Vladimir Putin to force him to stop the Russian aggression, PTI reported.

Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha also thanked India for extending humanitarian aid to his country, adding that the first plane carrying the relief materials is expected to land in Poland tonight.

The ambassador also sought to compare the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the "massacre by Mughals against Rajputs".

"We are asking all the influential world leaders, among them Modi ji, to use their resources against Putin to stop the attack on Ukraine. Russia must stop the bombings and shellings," he told reporters.

After a meeting in the Ministry of External Affairs, the envoy said he extended "deepest condolences" over the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar in Kharkiv.

He said the Russian military is now targeting the civilian areas.

Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities in the conflict zones.

Naveen, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district of Karnataka, was studying at a medical college in Ukraine.

"We are grateful to India for sending us humanitarian aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today," Mr Polikha said.

On Monday, Mr Polikha said Ukraine is extending all possible help in the evacuation of stranded Indians notwithstanding the "very difficult" ground situation.

He had said that assurance on their safety can only be given by Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russia is carrying out the aggression.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 8:39 [IST]