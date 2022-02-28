Ukraine: PM Modi decides to send Union Ministers to coordinate evacuation of Indians
New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on an urgent high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis today.
Government sources tell OneIndia that Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen. V K Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students. These Ministers will be going as Special Envoys of India, the source also said.
As many as 688 Indian nationals returned here on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.
Prime Minister @narendramodi calls a high-level meeting on the #Ukraine crisis. Some Union Ministers may go to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations.#RussiaUkraineCrisis #RussiaInvadesUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineCrisis #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/sLHIYdnDoa— Oneindia News (@Oneindia) February 28, 2022
Civil
Aviation
Minister
Jyotiraditya
Scindia
said
that
approximately
13,000
Indians
are
stranded
in
Ukraine
as
of
now,
and
the
government
is
making
efforts
to
bring
them
back
as
soon
as
possible.
Following the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, India has brought back a total of 907 stranded citizens from that country since Saturday when the first evacuation flight from Bucharest with 219 people on board landed in Mumbai under Operation Ganga.
The second flight (AI1942) departed from Bucharest with 250 Indian citizens and landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 AM on Sunday, officials said.
With 240 Indian nationals on board, the third evacuation flight from Bucharest landed at the Delhi airport around 9.20 AM on Sunday, followed by another Tata Group-run carrier's flight from Bucharest with 198 Indian nationals at 5.35 PM.
(With PTI inputs)