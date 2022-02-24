Ukraine pleads with India, calls upon PM Modi to contact leaders of Russia, Ukraine to stop conflict

Stay calm, safe wherever you are: Indian embassy in Ukraine to citizens

New Delhi, Feb 24: Ukraine has appealed to India to use its good offices with Russia to stop a conflict that can engulf the world in war.

Pleading for help, Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said "at the present moment, we are asking, pleading for support of India. In case of aggression of totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world."

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian govt," he added.

"I think that in this case, your Prime Minister can address Putin. He can address our President. Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war," he pleaded.

It's a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 o'clock in the morning. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs and missile attacks," said Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6 am.

At least seven people have been killed and 15 others injured by Russian airstrikes and shelling in Ukraine.

World leaders have condemned it as an unjustified barbarian act and vowed to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. The turmoil from the beginning of a long-feared act of aggression rippled from Europe to Asia.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 15:13 [IST]