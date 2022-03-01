YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine crisis: India to send relief supplies to war-torn country on Tuesday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 28: India on Monday decided to send relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation along its bordering areas arising out of tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion.

    Ukraine crisis: India to send relief supplies to war-torn country on Tuesday

    After a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that reviewed the efforts to bring back Indians from Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the relief supplies will be sent on Tuesday. "The prime minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders would be despatched tomorrow," the MEA said in a statement.

    It said the prime minister also stated that India will help people from neighbouring as well as developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance. India's announcement on sending the first consignment of relief materials came hours after the Ukrainian ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, sought humanitarian assistance from India. India also decided to send four senior ministers as the prime minister's special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians.

    "The prime minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure," the MEA said. It said Modi pointed out that the visit of the four senior ministers as his special envoys to various nations will "energise the evacuation efforts" and that it is reflective of the priority the government attaches to it. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Union minister Hardeep Puri will go to Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia will oversee the evacuation process in Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju will travel to Slovakia and General (retd) V K Singh is leaving for Poland. PTI

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 0:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X