YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine crisis: Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Bucharest ands in Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb Mar 01: An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from war-torn Ukraine landed here from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning, an airline spokesperson said.

    Ukraine crisis: Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Bucharest ands in Mumbai

    The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am, he said.

    An aircraft to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine had left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Bucharest on Monday.

    This is the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit Ukraine since February 27.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war air india

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 9:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X