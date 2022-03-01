Ukraine crisis: Air India flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from Bucharest ands in Mumbai

Ukraine crisis: India to send relief supplies to war-torn country on Tuesday

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb Mar 01: An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians nationals from war-torn Ukraine landed here from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning, an airline spokesperson said.

The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touched down the runway at 7.40 am, he said.

An aircraft to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine had left from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Bucharest on Monday.

This is the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-hit Ukraine since February 27.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 9:48 [IST]