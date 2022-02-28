Ukraine crisis: 500,000+ people have fled the country since Russia invaded

As India ramps up evacuation unabated, UK, US turn their backs on their nationals

oi-Prakash KL

Geneva, Feb 28: Over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked the country last week, said the UN refugee agency on Monday.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, on Twitter, gave the estimate. The latest and still growing count had 281,000 people entering Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said.

The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said. Another train carrying hundreds of refugees from Ukraine arrived early Monday in the town of Przemysl in southeastern Poland. In winter coats to protect them against near-freezing temperatures, with small suitcases, they lined up at the platform to the exit.

Some waved at the cameras to show they felt relief to be out of the war zone. Many were making phone calls.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries began in the Gomel region of Belarus here on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime".

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 17:49 [IST]