UK reacts to India’s reciprocal move on COVID-19 vaccine certification

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: The United Kingdom has said that it continues to cooperate with other countries across the globe to expand the recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certification approach.

The statement comes a day after India decided to impose reciprocal measures on British nationals under which UK nationals arriving in the country from the Britain will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine or the in the destination address for 10 days.

"The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India," a statement by the British High Commission read.

"Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible," the statement also read.

Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:15 [IST]