UK MP David Amess stabbed multiple times during meeting in his constituency

London: British MP David Amess was on Friday stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in eastern England.

As per Sky News, the Conservative lawmaker was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Amess' London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

British police have already arrested a man in connection with the case. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said, "a man was arrested and a knife recovered."

"A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else," the force said on Twitter.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock over the incident.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, on Twitter, wrote, "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff." Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency.

A far-right extremist was convicted of her murder. Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their "surgeries," regular meetings where constituents can present concerns and complaints.

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher. In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England. (AP) IND