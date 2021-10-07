UK lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated Indian travellers
New Delhi, Oct 7: Indians travelling to the UK fully vaccinated with Covidshield or another UK-approved vaccine would not have to be quarantined from 11 October, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said.
The UK had earlier angered India by not recognising fully vaccinated Indian travellers as part of the new rules announced last month, despite India-made Covishield among its listed globally eligible vaccine formulations.
India, in retaliation, imposed its reciprocal measures on all British travellers -- irrespective of vaccination status -- requiring the same level of PCR tests and 10-day quarantine at declared destination, also effective from Monday. "We continue to work with international partners, including India, to roll out our phased approach," a UK government spokesperson said.