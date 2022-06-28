YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ujjal Bhuyan takes oath as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Jun 28: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan.

    Ujjal Bhuyan
    Ujjal Bhuyan

    Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and some of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion. Born on August 2, 1964 in Guwahati, Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and confirmed on March 20, 2013.

    He was transferred to Bombay High Court and took oath as judge on October 3, 2019. The judge was transferred to Telangana High Court on October 22, 2021.

    PTI

    Comments

    More OATH News  

    Read more about:

    oath raj bhavan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X