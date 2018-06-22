UIDAI: Biometric data used only for generating Aadhaar, not for other purpose

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that as per Sec 29 of the Aadhaar Act, the biometric data collected by UIDAI can be used only for the purpose of generating Aadhaar and for authentication of the identity of Aadhaar holders and cannot be used for any other purpose.

As per Section 29 of Restriction on sharing information of Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial And other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) ACT, 2016:

1) No core biometric information, collected or created under this Act, shall be--

(a) shared with anyone for any reason whatsoever, or

(b) used for any purpose other than generation of Aadhaar numbers and authentication under this Act.

(2) The identity information, other than core biometric information, collected or created under this Act may be shared only in accordance with the provisions of this Act and in such manner as may be specified by regulations.

(3) No identity information available with a requesting entity shall be--

(a) used for any purpose, other than that specified to the individual at the time of submitting any identity information for authentication; or

(b) disclosed further, except with the prior consent of the individual to whom such information relates.

(4) No Aadhaar number or core biometric information collected or created under this Act in respect of an Aadhaar number holder shall be published, displayed or posted publicly, except for the purposes as may be specified by regulations.

