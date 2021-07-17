UGC releases academic calendar for 2021-22 session, admission to be completed by Sep 30

New Delhi, July 17: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has issued academic calendar for the new session of 2021-22 adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. As per the notice, the first-year classes will begin on October 1.

According to new guidelines of the UGC, universities have been asked to ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses begins only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and all state boards.

"It is expected that all school boards will declare their results for class 12 exams by July 31. If there is any delay in declaration of the result of qualifying exams, the new academic session may begin by October 18," the UGC said in the new guidelines.

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.

"The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the guidelines said.

In view of the financial hardships faced by parents during the pandemic, the commission has asked varsities and HEIs to ensure fee is fully refunded in cases of cancellation of admission or migration of students.

It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31. The exams can be conducted in either offline, online or in blended mode.

