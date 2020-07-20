UGC guidelines: 755 varsities respond to final year exam deadline

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 20: The UGC (University Grants Commission) has said that more than 755 universities have responded to their request on their status of the conduct of the final year exam.

    "Out of the 755 universities, 560 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. Among these 560 varsities, 194 have already conducted examination and 366 are planning to conduct examination in online, offline, blended mode in August and September. In addition, 27 Private Universities were established during 2019-20 and their first batch is yet to become eligible for final examination," the UGC said in a statement.

    UGC directive on final exams will adversely affect interests of students: Mamata to PM

    After the UGC postponed the academic calendar, it allowed the universities to plan end of semester exams by September 30, 2020. The UGC guidelines mentioned that in case a student of a terminal semester is unable to appear in the exam conducted by the university, he or she may be given an opportunity to appear in the special exam for such courses which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible.

    The UGC has now reiterated that exams are an integral part of the education system. The UGC said that the performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. A large number of best universities across the world including US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries, have conducted or are conducting examinations by giving various options.

