Udhayanidhi Stalin delivers maiden speech in TN assembly

Chennai, Aug 18: DMK legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin has demanded the Chief Minister to rename the Ariyalur Government Medical College as Anita medical college and withdraw the cases filed against those who fought against the NEET exam.

The 'Rising Son' of DMK's first family Udhayanidhi Stalin began his maiden speech during the discussion on the revised financial statement and agricultural financial statement for 2021-22. He said that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer among other states with various schemes including reduction of petrol prices, all Castes can become priests were implented.

Moreover, Udhayanidhi said that the AIADMK government had not implemented any plan to improve Chennai during the last ten years of its rule. He also said the Singara Chennai initiative was originally introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin when he was city mayor during 1996-2001.

Udhayanidhi said that 16 students committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to NEET examination which is the main problem of Tamil Nadu. He also demanded that we should all work together and take the abolition of NEET as a movement as NEET selection affects all sections of the people in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi further demanded that the Ariyalur Government Medical College be named as Anita, who was an anti - NEET activist. He also demanded all cases filed against those who fought against NEET should be dropped.

