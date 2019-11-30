Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong govt wins floor test in Maharashtra assembly

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 30: Amid protests by Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has won the trust motion with 169 votes.

Altogether 169 MLAs vote in favour of the motion of confidence, pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed the House.

Four MLAs abstained, he said. Nobody voted against the motion as all the 105 MLAs had walked out of the 288-member House, boycotting the floor test, before head count of MLAs began.

The saffron party alleged that the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers was not carried out as per the Constitution and that the Assembly session was also not being held as per rules.

NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil was appointed pro-tem Speaker to conduct the proceedings of the special two-day session which commences today. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with its pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the October 21 polls.