Udaipur tailor murder: ASI suspended for negligence

Udaipur beheading incident: ASI suspended for negligence

pti-PTI

Jaipur, June 28: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was on Tuesday suspended for negligence following the murder of a tailor there. Two men with a cleaver killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur city’s Dhan Mandi area and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal was registered on June 11 for sharing a controversial post on social media and he was arrested. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls.

The local SHO summoned him, the complainant and some people from both the communities to the police station and settled the matter, he said. After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time, Inspector General of Police, Udaipur, Hinglaj Dan said.

It is alleged that the ASI did not pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls that he was receiving, he said. The ADG said that those who had come to mediate are also being interrogated. PTI