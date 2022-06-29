Muslims will never allow talibanisation mindset to surface in India: Ajmer Dargah deewan on Udaipur killing

Udaipur murder: Body of Kanhaiya Lal being taken to his residence; family to conduct last rites

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Udaipur, Jun 29: The mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, the victim of the brutal murder on Tuesday, will reach his family home shortly. His family will conduct the last rites after his body reaches home.

Two persons murdered a 40-year-old man in broad daylight at his tailoring shop in a market in Rajasthan's Udaipur city, over an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts in the last few days.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls.

A BJP leader said the victim feared for his life and had sought police protection, but the authorities did not act on his appeal.

The Rajasthan Police announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.