Udaipur beheading incident: 4 accused attacked outside court after sent to 10-day NIA remand

Udaipur incident: 4 accused attacked outside court after being sent to 10-day NIA remand

Jaipur, July 2: The NIA court on Saturday sent all the four accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur to 10-day NIA (National Investigation Agency) remand, news agency ANI reported.

However, the accused were attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur. The incident was caught on camera.

All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today pic.twitter.com/1TRWRWO53Z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

They were presented before a special NIA court in Jaipur today.

Hours after they allegedly beheaded the tailor with a cleaver at his shop and shared the clip of the incidents, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested by cops on Tuesday.

In the clip, the accused claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam as the victim had extended his support to Nupur Sharma through a social media post.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy.

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explore if there is any terror angle.