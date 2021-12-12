UAE to be first foreign destination of PM Modi in 2022

Covishield: Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine gets recommendation for emergency use, DCGI to take final call

New Delhi, Dec 12: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) likely to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit abroad in 2022. The prime minister is set to attend the Dubai Expo 2020, where the Indian pavilion has been a grand success.

The visit could be in the visit week of January 2022, however, there is no confirmed dates for the proposed visit yet.

The prime minister is expected to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai, while also thanking UAE for showing solidarity with India during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and also taking care of the huge Indian diaspora in the country.

Notably, the UAE has more than four million Indians diaspora and is one of the significant partner to India.

The India Pavilion comprises of a four-storied structure where each level is dedicated to highlighting India's success across various sectors and states. India's vibrant culture, along with the diverse partnership opportunities and the growing popularity of Indian festivals, food, and cultural performances has attracted visitors across the globe.

It may be recalled that PM Modi had visited the UAE in 2015, 2018 and 2019. Hiwever, there is no official word from the government on the proposed trip in 2022.

In 2021, after a 15-month break, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first foreign trip to Bangladesh to attend the 50th Independence Day anniversary of the neighbouring country.

PM Modi visited six countries in his five foreign trips in 2021. However, the leader had numerous of virtual meetings. Compared to his previous years (except for 2020), PM Modi has gone on a lead number of trips in 2021.

