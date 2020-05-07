  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two tanks that caused AP gas leak were unattended due to lockdown

    By
    |

    Visakhapatnam, May 07: At least 9 people have been killed, including a six year old after a chemical gas leaked from a plastic manufacturing unit of the LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalpatnam near Visakhapatnam.

    Two tanks that caused AP gas leak were unattended due to lockdown
      NEWS AT 6 PM 29th MARCH, 2020

      The gas leaked at around 2.30 am and the exact reason is yet to be determined. The plant had been shut for 40 days due to the lockdown and only very few staff were deployed there. The gas leaked from from two 5,000 tonne tanks which were unattended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. This led to a chemical reaction and production of heat inside the tanks that caused the leakage, a New18 report said.

      8 dead after gas leak from chemical plant in AP

      The death toll may rise as 100s have inhaled the gas. They are either having breathing issues or have fallen unconscious.

      Over 100 persons have been admitted to hospital and ambulances, police officers and fire engines have reached the chemical plant. There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions, the authorities said.

      The incident led to panic and many persons were seen lying unconscious on the roads. People also complained about rashes on their bodies. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be identified.

      The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the area. The police area appealing to the people to come out of their houses and go to safer areas. The people have been told not come come towards Gopalapatnam as the gas leakage was causing breathing problems.

      AP gas leak: PM to hold meeting with NDMA officials

      The LG Polymers Industry was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for the manufacturing of polystyrene and co-polymers in Vizad. It was merged with Mc Dowell and Company Ltd in 1978.

      More ANDHRA PRADESH News

      Read more about:

      andhra pradesh death toll ipi gas pipeline project gas gas pipeline

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X