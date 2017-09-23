Two students go missing after being thrashed by principal

Two students of Maa Durgaji Senior Secondary Vidyalaya have gone missing since last 28 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur after Principal allegedly beat them up and asked them to go home.

When a father of one of the two missing children went to school he was told that students were asked to leave school at 12 PM on Friday.

"When he didn't return yesterday, I went to school in evening. They told me that they had asked both to go home at 12," he said.

Mother of one another children, said "We will file an FIR (against the management)."

School mgmt says that the children were asked to go home at 12. We will file an FIR: Mother of one of the children pic.twitter.com/eKmisuFMS2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2017

District Inspector of schools assured action against the school management. "If management beat up children and asked them to leave during school hours it's wrong, will take action against it."

The school management yet to respond to the allegations levelled by the parents.

OneIndia News