Two sisters refused passports for looking like Nepalis

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: The regional passport office at Haryana came under fire for agonising two applicants and asking them questions about their nationality based on their appearance.

Two sisters, Santosh and Sushma had approached the passport office with a request to issue their passports. Instead of checking the documents, the officer said that the same could not be passed as they looked like Nepali citizens.

Both met with the Home Minister of the state Anil Vij and narrated the incident to him. Vij directed the authorities concerned to redress their grievance.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 2nd, 2020

Lotus symbol on passports is part of security feature: Foreign ministry

The Deputy Commissioner took personal note of the matter and ordered that the officer should get the facts checked by verifying the documents. The passport officer was also told not to pass such remarks. The passports were then prepared by the officer concerned.