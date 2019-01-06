Two shot dead in separate incidents at Delhi

  • search
    Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Jan 6: Two men were shot dead on Saturday by unidentified assailants in separate incidents in Delhi, police said.

    In the first incident, the 28-year Anil Maan, a resident of Kheda Khurd village, was allegedly fired upon by unidentified persons in Rohini's KN Katju area, police said.

    The incident took place at 6 pm when Maan was coming out of his restaurant along with three of his friends, they said.

    He was sitting next to the driver in his car, when a Baleno car came and intercepted them, police said. Some assailant from the car fired on him.

    Mann was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Rajneesh Gupta, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said.

    A case has been registered but the accused are yet to be arrested, he said.

    Maan had recently opened the restaurant in partnership with a friend. He himself had two cases registered against him including that of an attempt to murder, police said, adding further probe is underway.

    In another case, a 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Jhilmil Industrial area of Shadara.

    The deceased has been identified as Hariom Sharma, a resident of Gokulpuri, they said.

    Investigations revealed that Sharma was a supervisor in a factory at friends colony, police said.

    Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of event, a senior police officer said.

    A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, the officer said.

