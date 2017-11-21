Two relatives of Abu Salem arrested for breaching security in Lucknow

Lucknow, November 21: Two relatives of jailed mafia don Abu Salem have been arrested by the police for allegedly breaching security when the gangster was being produced in a local court in Lucknow.

Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Salik, both residents of Azamgarh, were arrested yesterday. While Arif is son of Salem's elder brother Abu Hakim, Salik is son of Salem's sister Anjum, police said.

Salem, who is lodged in a jail in Mumbai, was brought to Lucknow for a hearing in connection with a fake passport case.

Besides Salem, his associate Pervez Alam was also present in the court on bail.

The court of special judicial magistrate Sapna Tripathi recorded the statements of both the accused in the case and later fixed December 18 as the next date for hearing.

Abu Salem is charged with the offences of getting his and his wife's fake passports made with the help of Pervez.

The CBI had filed a charge-sheet in the case.

Salem has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.

PTI