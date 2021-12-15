Two passengers from Kenya, Somalia who arrived in Hyderabad test positive for Omicron variant

Omicron probably in most countries, spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

Hyderabad, Dec 15: Two foreign nationals, who arrived here from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday.

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia. Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing. The have been isolated and admitted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) while the authorities are in the process of isolating the traveller from Somalia, said the Telangana DPH.

Srinivasa Rao also said that the travellers have arrived in the city on December 12 and it took more 48 hours to confirm. Among the two positive patients, A 24-year-old from Kenya is a woman while the passenger from Somalia is a 23-year-old man.

"Their samples were collected on December 12 and sent to genome sequencing. The results were out on Tuesday night," said Srinivas Rao as quoted by Hans India.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 13:43 [IST]