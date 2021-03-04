YouTube
    Two observers to arrive in West Bengal today, oversee poll preparedness

    Kolkata, Mar 4: Special observer for the assembly elections in West Bengal Ajay Nayak and police observer Vivek Dubey will arrive here on Friday to overview preparedness for the polls, a senior official said.

    "They will be meeting officials in districts where the first phase of polling will be held and take stock of the situation," he said.

    Mamata Banerjee 'real Bengal tigress': Shiv Sena

    The official also said the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state, after receiving complaints from officials being trained for the elections about not getting proper lunch in a few districts, has decided to transfer Rs 170 each to their bank accounts for the duration of the training.

    The 8-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will begin from March 27.

