Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian, gunfight underway

Shopian, Nov 3: Two militants have been killed in the ongoing encounter at Khudpora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

A joint team of Army, CRPF and SOG personnel laid a siege around a cluster of houses in Khudpora village of Shopian around 7:00 pm, according to Greater Kashmir report.As the forces started a door to door search operation, the militants hiding in a house opened fire on him, triggering an encounter.

The latest development comes two days after two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district Thursday. One soldier was also injured in the incident. The slain militants were identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Arizal in Budgam and Mohammad Amin Mir of Pampore in Pulwama district.

More details awaited.