Two men with ‘IS link’ held in West Bengal's Howrah

    The arrested men were engaged mainly in brainwashing youths to join IS and also arrange for funds to spread their network in the state.

    New Delhi, Jan 07: The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested two persons with suspected links to ISIS from West Bengal's Howrah.

    The two men, identified as Mohammad Saddam and Syed Ahmed, were arrested from over the second Hooghly Bridge connecting Kolkata with Howrah. The duo were engaged mainly in brainwashing youths to join IS and also arrange for funds to spread their network in the state.

    Mohammad Saddam and Syed Ahmed

    The STF said, the accused persons were engaged in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth to establish an Islamic State / Caliphate and to attack the government establishment and common people in concealed manner by propagating the Islamic fundamental ideology, hatred in the society.

    With the intension of waging a war against the government, they were engaged in the process of recruiting young Muslim youths and collection of arms ammunition, explosives and also to raise fund for terror.

    They were moving on a bike when STF officers chased and arrested them. The duo was presented before a lower court in Kolkata, which remanded them to STF custody till anuary 19.

    The police have recovered several laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, pen drives, CPU, Note book, Diary, weapon, Debit cards and a motorcycle from their hideouts.

    Several Jehadi contents, list of Jehadi channels and list of doubtful name of companies have been traced in those seized articles and documents.

    Both Saddam and Ahmed are residents of Howrah district. Ahmed is a student of mechanical engineering at Aliah University. Both are known in their respective localities as well-mannered and soft-spoken.

