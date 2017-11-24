Two Leaves battle: AIADMK files caveat in SC

The AIADMK which won the Two Leaves symbol has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. A caveat is filed so that the party is heard before any order is passed. No interim order ex-parte shall be passed without hearing both parties when a caveat is filed.

The OPS-EPS camp which won the battle before the Election Commission of India has filed the caveat in the Supreme Court. The move comes in the wake of the losing T T V Dhinakaran group contemplating challenging the order of the EC before the Supreme Court.

Earlier it was said that the TTV camp would move the Delhi High Court against the order.

However, it was later decided that they would either approach the Madras High Court or Supreme Court in this regard.

OneIndia News